44 outlaws held, narcotics, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Police Saturday claimed to have arrested 44 alleged criminals including two proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district.

According to a police spokesperson, the law-enforcers also arrested 14 drug-pushers and recovered 10.

74-kilogram hashish and 309 litres of liquor from them.

The police also arrested two gamblers and recovered Rs 1,250 from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 26 accused and recovered 22 pistols, two Kalashnikovs, three guns, a rifle and a number of bullets from them during the same period.