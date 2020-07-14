44 police officials undergo test for diarists at police stations

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 04:59 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 44 police officials underwent test for "Moharars" (diarists), Police Lines Multan.

According to official sources, the test was supervised by SP Headquarter Zunaira Azfar. Zunaira Azfar in a statement observed that test for deputation of Police Moharar was taken after instruction from City Police Officer Hassan Raza Khan.

She stated that diarists would be deputed in police stations in line with merit. Those, who will not qualify test for diarists, would not be deputed at police stations. They would be sent for general duty, she added.

For future, no dairists would be deputed without test, she concluded. On this occasion, Inspector Rizwan Khan and sub inspector Maryum Faiz were also present.

