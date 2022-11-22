44 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 44 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Tuesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 35,792 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 815,000 fine was imposed on the pilferers while FIRs were registered against three of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, Mepco sources added.