44 power pilferers nabbed in day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 44 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 60,444 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs1.6 million fine was imposed while applications were sent to police stations concerned for lodging cases against 40 pilferers over involvement in tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.