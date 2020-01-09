44 private schools issued notices on resuming operations

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) : The district education department has issued notices to 44 private schools on resuming operations before the end of extended winter vacation.

Schools were scheduled to resume activities on Jan 6, 2020; however, the provincial government extended the vacations till Jan 12 owing to extreme cold weather conditions.

However, disregarding the orders, some schools resumed educational activities, prompting the education authorities issue notices to all of them under the Punjab Private Educational Institutions Promotion and Regulation Ordinance 1984 over violation of clause 1 and 4 of Section 11.

The heads of all schools concerned have been told to appear before chairman district registration authority on Jan 15.