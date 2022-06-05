44 professional beggars arrested during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police in its crackdowns against professional beggars, arrested 44 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking of tramps.

The Rawalpindi police spokesperson said on Sunday that on the directives of the in-charge Beggars Squad, along with their respective teams, took action against the professional beggars and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city.

On this occasion, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said the special beggar squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of the city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents, he added.

Therefore, the public was also requested that do not serve alms to them as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society but also the flow of traffic," he said.