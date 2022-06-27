UrduPoint.com

44 Professional Beggars Arrested During Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2022 | 07:38 PM

The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdowns on professional beggars, on Monday arrested 44 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents

On the directives of the in-charge Anti-Beggars Squad, along with their respective teams, took action against the professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

On this occasion, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said the special anti-beggary squad was working hard to curtail the increasing number of professional beggars.

