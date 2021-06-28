UrduPoint.com
44 Profiteers Fined In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:55 PM

Special price control magistrates imposed fine on 44 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in various parts of the city, on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Special price control magistrates imposed fine on 44 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in various parts of the city, on Monday.

A spokesman of local administration said that the price control magistrates inspected 1031 shops in various markets and bazaars to check prices of various daily use items.

They found 44 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering. Therefore, the magistrates imposed a fine of Rs.63,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

