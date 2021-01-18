UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'44 Public Sector Dispensaries To Be Renovated Under 'Own A Dispensary Programme'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 04:39 PM

'44 public sector dispensaries to be renovated under 'Own a Dispensary Programme'

The district administration has launched 'Own a Dispensary Programme' for maintenance and renovation of 44 public sector dispensaries in the city to provide modern medical facilities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration has launched 'Own a Dispensary Programme' for maintenance and renovation of 44 public sector dispensaries in the city to provide modern medical facilities.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali during his visit to the dispensary in Riaz Shahid Chowk here Monday.

He said that under the programme, a dispensary located in islam Nagar, Riaz Shahid Chowk would be renovated with the financial support of Rs 2 million provided by Chenab Club in one month time period.

The Chenab Club will also provide medicines every month in the dispensary located in the center of the city.

The Deputy Commissioner said that philanthropists of the city would provide financial supportfor the programme. He lauded the noble spirit of the club members for extending financial support.

Related Topics

Visit Muhammad Ali Million

Recent Stories

PESCO notifies power suspension

27 seconds ago

Imran Khan known as ambassador of peace: Minister ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

1 minute ago

FAHR issues circular on updating procedures aimed ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan women team's glimpses of fielding drills ..

17 minutes ago

PTI MNA asks Aftab Sherpao to respond to allegatio ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.