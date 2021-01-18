'44 public sector dispensaries to be renovated under 'Own a Dispensary Programme'

The district administration has launched 'Own a Dispensary Programme' for maintenance and renovation of 44 public sector dispensaries in the city to provide modern medical facilities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration has launched 'Own a Dispensary Programme' for maintenance and renovation of 44 public sector dispensaries in the city to provide modern medical facilities.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali during his visit to the dispensary in Riaz Shahid Chowk here Monday.

He said that under the programme, a dispensary located in islam Nagar, Riaz Shahid Chowk would be renovated with the financial support of Rs 2 million provided by Chenab Club in one month time period.

The Chenab Club will also provide medicines every month in the dispensary located in the center of the city.

The Deputy Commissioner said that philanthropists of the city would provide financial supportfor the programme. He lauded the noble spirit of the club members for extending financial support.