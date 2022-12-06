44 public transport vehicles issued tickets over sub-standard condition

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) on Tuesday issued ticket to 44 public service vehicles over fitness issues and sub-standard conditions to run on roads.

On the instruction of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the secretary ITA visited various public transport stands and inspected 82 public vehicles, said a press release issued here.

During the inspection, action was taken against five smoke-emitting vehicles and violators were fined as per law.