44 Shopkeepers Fined For Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2022 | 04:04 PM

Price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs 94,000 on 44 shopkeepers for profiteering during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs 94,000 on 44 shopkeepers for profiteering during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Monday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars ofFaisalabad and found 44 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and imposedfine on them.

