44 Shopkeepers Fined For Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2022 | 06:06 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 69,000 on 44 shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the district during past 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Monday that price controlmagistrates inspected 931 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabadand found 44 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and imposed fine on them.

