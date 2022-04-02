44 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

Price control magistrates have imposed fine on 44 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :price control magistrates have imposed fine on 44 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 24 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said on Saturday that magistrates inspected various shops in different markets as well as bazaars of the city and found many shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs99,000 on them.