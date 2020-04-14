44 traffic wardens promoted

On the directions of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed, 41 traffic wardens have been promoted as senior traffic wardens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :On the directions of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed, 41 traffic wardens have been promoted as senior traffic wardens.

The CCPO Lahore and DIG Investigation pinned new rank badges on the shoulders of promoted traffic wardens at CCPO office here on Tuesday.

The CCPO Lahore congratulated the promoted wardens and said that now they should perform their duties with more dedication and honesty. City Traffic Officer Lahore Syed Hamad Abid and SSP Admin Liaquat Ali Malik were also present.