44 Villagers Caught On Power Theft In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 09:09 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) -:The Fesco caught 44 people over stealing electricity in a village on Thursday.
According to FESCO spokesperson, a team supervised by SDO Manawala Adnan raided at Chak No 197-RB and caught 44 villagers stealing electricity through installation of direct connections.
The SDO got registered a case against power pilferers-- Sarosh, Javed and others with Millat Town police station.