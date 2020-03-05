UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

44 Villagers Caught On Power Theft In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 09:09 PM

44 villagers caught on power theft in Faisalabad

The Fesco caught 44 people over stealing electricity in a village on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) -:The Fesco caught 44 people over stealing electricity in a village on Thursday.

According to FESCO spokesperson, a team supervised by SDO Manawala Adnan raided at Chak No 197-RB and caught 44 villagers stealing electricity through installation of direct connections.

The SDO got registered a case against power pilferers-- Sarosh, Javed and others with Millat Town police station.

Related Topics

Electricity Police Station FESCO

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives honorary Drama PhD from Sud ..

26 minutes ago

Saudi records three new coronavirus cases

56 minutes ago

FM-101 to broadcast interview of president, first ..

2 minutes ago

Facilitation centre opened at Sialkot Chamber of C ..

2 minutes ago

Qazi Tufail a famous motor glider to perform in KP ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister for devising emergency programme fo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.