44 villagers caught on power theft in Faisalabad

The Fesco caught 44 people over stealing electricity in a village on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) -:The Fesco caught 44 people over stealing electricity in a village on Thursday.

According to FESCO spokesperson, a team supervised by SDO Manawala Adnan raided at Chak No 197-RB and caught 44 villagers stealing electricity through installation of direct connections.

The SDO got registered a case against power pilferers-- Sarosh, Javed and others with Millat Town police station.