44 Wheat Procurement Centres Made Functional To Procure 7.5m Metric Ton Wheat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 08:37 PM

44 wheat procurement centres made functional to procure 7.5m metric ton wheat

Exactly 44 wheat procurement centres have been made functional in Dera Ghazi Khan division to procure 7.5 million metric ton wheat from farmers

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Exactly 44 wheat procurement centres have been made functional in Dera Ghazi Khan division to procure 7.5 million metric ton wheat from farmers.

Commissioner Sajid Zafar Daal accompanying DC Tahir Farooq visited different procurement centres in the district and reviewed arrangements to facilitate farmers and to check measures for prevention of coronavirus.

Commissioner said that measures for safety against coronavirus would continue to be monitored regularly at procurement centres.

Meanwhile, Punjab secretary regulations Ahmad Ali Kamboh also visited procurement centres and met with commissioner at his office where he discussed arrangements with the officials. DC Tahir Farooq, AC Asad Chandia, deputy director food Shah Behramand other officials were present.

