44% Work On Development Schemes Completed: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan said that approximately 44% work on development schemes have been completed across Faisalabad division.

Presiding over a meeting to review implementation on the Chief Minister’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) program, she said that 308 development projects were being executed in Faisalabad division at an estimated cost of Rs.6 billion under the SDG program.

She said that a deadline has been fixed to complete the projects up to June 30, 2025 and 44 percent work on these schemes had been completed so far.

She directed to accelerate efforts for achieving 100 percent targets of the development schemes within the stipulated time period.

Director Development Dr Naveed Iftikhar Olakh briefed the commissioner and said that most of the development schemes related to brick-lining of streets, construction of sewerage, small roads, tube wells and the provision of missing facilities in the educational institutions.

He said that all schemes are being executed under a fair and transparent manner to save Rs.1.477 million whereas necessary steps were also being taken to get 80 news schemes approved for greater public interest.

Additional Commissioner Coordination (ACC) Amir Raza and others were present in the meeting while Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of four districts joined it through video link.

