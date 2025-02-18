440 arrested, 429 cases registered over kite flying violations this year

(@FahadShabbir)

In various operations conducted this year under the Anti-Kite Flying Act, Lahore Police arrested 440 individuals and registered 429 cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) In various operations conducted this year under the Anti-Kite Flying Act, Lahore Police arrested 440 individuals and registered 429 cases.

According to a statement issued by the Lahore Police on Tuesday, a total of 20,664 kites and 621 spools of string were confiscated from the arrested individuals. Among the arrested, 92 were from the City Division, 146 from the Cantt Division, 28 from the Civil Lines Division, 28 from the Saddar Division, 56 from Iqbal Town and 90 from Model Town.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasised that a crackdown on those involved in the dangerous practice of kite flying and the use of metal strings is ongoing.

He added that strict actions are being taken against those involved in the production, sale, and use of deadly kites and strings.

The CCPO further instructed officers to adopt proactive policing and closely monitor habitual kite flyers. He warned that kite flying is a life-threatening activity and urged parents to prevent their children from participating in this hazardous practice.