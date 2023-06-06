UrduPoint.com

440 Persons Hired In FESCO During 2018-21

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 02:10 PM

440 persons hired in FESCO during 2018-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :As many as 440 persons have been recruited by Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) since 2018-2021.

Out of a total of 440, 409 persons were recruited on contract and 31 on a regular basis during the said period, official sources told APP here Tuesday.

The recruitment was made in various cadres and scales from BPS 2-17, they said.

Sharing the breakup, they said a total of 102 persons were recruited on contract and 10 on a regular basis during 2018, 98 contracts and four regulars in 2019, 105 contracts and four regulars in 2020 while 104 contracts and 31 regulars in 2021.

However, they said that no one was recruited on a regular basis in grade17 and above. Maximum recruitment was made till grade 16, they said.

The people were recruited for posts of commercial assistant, account assistant, assistant, date coders, LS-II, SSO-II Junior Clerk, Sub Engineer, UDC, Store Clerk, receptionist, meter reader, assistant linemen, bill distributor, helpers, mali, naib qasid, sanitary worker etc.

Around 27 Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) and three Relationship Officers (ROs) were also recruited on contract during the said period, they said.

