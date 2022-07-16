440 Punjab Highway Patrol jawan to perform by-election duty

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 16, 2022 | 07:39 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 440 jawan of the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad have been sent to various districts for performing duty during the by-elections.

A spokesman said on Saturday that SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal had sent 260 patrolling officials to Lodhran and 140 to Jhang, whereas 14 lady constables had proceeded to Dera Ghazi Khan under supervision of DSP Muhammad Amin Malik.

He said that PHP jawan would facilitate voters for reaching their respective polling stations on Sunday, July 17. The PHP jawan would also foil nefarious designs of miscreants by taking prompt action against suspects while moving on roads, he added.

