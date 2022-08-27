4400 stranded people rescued from flood-affected areas

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The district emergency service Rescue 1122 rescued around more than 4400 persons who were stranded in flood affected areas of the district.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesman, the rescue teams were carrying out rescue, recovery and relief operations in all Tehsils of the district.

The Rescue 1122 teams have rescued more than 4400 women, children, disabled and elderly people from flood waters in Tehsil Paroa, Tehsil Kulachi, Tehsil Paharpur and Tehsil Dera.

The rescue teams rescued the people stuck on the tree after the flood water approached them near Teekan area in the dark night time.

Apart from this, the Rescue 1122 team rescued thousands of people trapped in flood waters in many places including villages Teekan, Budh, Bechhari, Naivela and New Dera Township.

When the flood water entered in Mufti Mehmood Teaching Hospital, the rescue teams immediately shifted all the patients to the trauma center, D.I.Khan.