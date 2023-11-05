Open Menu

4,403 Polling Stations For 14-NA, PP-30 Seats In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2023 | 06:50 PM

4,403 polling stations for 14-NA, PP-30 seats in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to set up 4,403 polling stations for 14-NA and 30-PP seats in the provincial metropolis, a senior official of district Election Commission here told APP on Sunday.

He said that on the ECP instructions, the local district body had been directed to pay visit to the proposed polling stations to review arrangements.

After visit to these polling stations, the ECP local chapter would send its report to the ECP headquarters, Islamabad by Nov. 8, 2023, he informed.

