44.1-kg Cannabis Seized, 3 Arrested

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM

44.1-kg cannabis seized, 3 arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Satiana police have arrested three alleged drug-traffickers and seized 44.1-kilogram (kg) cannabis (charas) from them.

A spokesman said on Friday that the police, on a tip-off, conducted a raid and succeeded in arresting drug-pushers Abdur Rehman and Ghulam Rasool, along with 40.

320-kg charas whereas 3.780-kg cannabis was recovered from another drug trafficker Jaffar.

The police sent the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.

