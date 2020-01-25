441 KPK Primary schools running in rented buildings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th January, 2020) 441 Primary schools in Kyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) are functioning in rented buildings .Provincial government's bid to improve education has witnessed no change.More than Rs.

5 billion is spent on rents of these primary schools. 167 Primary schools are for the boys while remaining 274 primary schools are for the girls.

Peshawar has 11 primary schools for boys and 12 for boys.

Abbottabad has 34, Bannu 4, Butgram 2, Charsada 20, Chitral 3, Dera Ismail Khan 52, upper and lower Dir 1, Hangu 2, Haripur 1, Karak 11, Kohat 28, Kohistan 1, Laki Marwat 7, Malakand 2, Mansehra 78, Mardan 40, Nowshera 30, Shangla 50, Nowshera 42, Swat 15, Tank 5, Taur Gar 1. These schools are hired by government on rent.No effective policy has been formulated by the government yet.