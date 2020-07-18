442 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away eight more lives in the province while the number of corona virus cases in the province reached to 89,465 after registration of 442 new cases till Saturday morning.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, total number of deaths has reached to 2067 in the province.

The health department confirmed that 190 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 3 in Nankana Sahib, 1 in Kasur, 2 in Sheikhupura, 46 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Jehlum, 5 in Attock, 9 in Chakwal, 15 in Gujranwala, 3 in Sialkot, 2 in Narowal, 21 in Gujrat, 7 in Mandi Bahauddin, 29 in Multan, 1 in Khanewal, 14 in Vehari, 18 in Faisalabad, 2 in Chinot, 1 in Toba Tek Singh, 4 in Jhang, 2 in Rahimyar Khan, 26 in Sargodha, 2 in Khoshab,1 in Bahawalnagar, 14 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Lodharan, 5 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 2 in Muzaffargarh,1 in Rajanpur, 1 in Layyah,1 in Sahiwal, 1 in Okara and 8 new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Pakpatan district during the last 24 hours till the filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 634,246 tests for COVID-19 so far while 65,009 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.

The Punjab health department has also appealed the masses to opt SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department requested the citizens.

