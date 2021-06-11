4,422 'drug-traffickers arrested in 2021 so far

The Lahore police arrested 4,422 persons, involved in drug-selling and trafficking in the year 2021 so far, and registered 4,342 FIRs [first information reports] against the accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore police arrested 4,422 persons, involved in drug-selling and trafficking in the year 2021 so far, and registered 4,342 FIRs [first information reports] against the accused.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar directed all divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to initiate crackdown on drug-peddlers in different areas of the city.

Accordingly, Lahore Police also recovered 51 maund charas, 32.752-kg heroin, 5.949-kg ICE, 30-kg opium and 50,511 bottles of liquor from the traffickers.