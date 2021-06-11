UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4,422 'drug-traffickers Arrested In 2021 So Far

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 08:03 PM

4,422 'drug-traffickers arrested in 2021 so far

The Lahore police arrested 4,422 persons, involved in drug-selling and trafficking in the year 2021 so far, and registered 4,342 FIRs [first information reports] against the accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore police arrested 4,422 persons, involved in drug-selling and trafficking in the year 2021 so far, and registered 4,342 FIRs [first information reports] against the accused.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar directed all divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to initiate crackdown on drug-peddlers in different areas of the city.

Accordingly, Lahore Police also recovered 51 maund charas, 32.752-kg heroin, 5.949-kg ICE, 30-kg opium and 50,511 bottles of liquor from the traffickers.

Related Topics

Lahore Police All From

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation shares its organisationa ..

8 minutes ago

Next Launch of Soyuz Rocket From Guiana Spaceport ..

1 minute ago

Swiss President Says Expects to Meet With Putin in ..

1 minute ago

Govt proposes ten year tax exemptions for STZA

1 minute ago

KMC's Horticulture dept trims trees on roads, arte ..

1 minute ago

Budget 2021-22 brings Naya Pakistan in sight: MCCI ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.