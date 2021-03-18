443 cadets pass out at Police training college Multan

At least 443 police personnel recruit class course batch-60 passed out during a parade held at police training college here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :At least 443 police personnel recruit class course batch-60 passed out during a parade held at police training college here on Thursday.

The cadets displayed their skills including martial arts which they received during nine-month training.

Additional Inspector General police South Punjab Zafar Iqbal Awan was the chief guest of the passing out parade ceremony.

Additional IG South and commandant police training college Deputy inspector of police Gouhar Mushtaq Bhutta inspected the parade.

The recruits were hailed from various parts of Bahawalpur region which were given training about martial art, firing, weapon handling, defense tactics and basic computer awareness besides this international standard-based training module search & arrest.

Speaking on this occasion, Additional IG South Zafar Iqbal said that the police job demanded tireless effort and hard work.

He said that constable's role in police department is like backbone which have directly connection with masses.

Additional IG South Punjab distributed cash prizes among the recruits over better performance during training.

He paid rich tribute to the police martyrs.

Commandant police training college Gouhar Mushtaq felicitated recruits over completing training and address the problems of masses instead of symbol of fear.

Commandant police training college gave memorable shield to Additional IG South Punjab.