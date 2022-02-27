444 new cases of Covid-19 reported

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Fortunately no death from coronavirus reported on Sunday, whereas, 444 new cases emerged when 9,032 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House.

Mr Shah said that fortunately no death was reported and COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 8,067 that constituted 1.4 percent death rate.

Mr. Shah said that 9,032 samples were tested, which detected 444 cases that constituted 4.9 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 7,930,308 tests have been conducted against which 564,592 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.1 percent or 537,018 patients have recovered, including 443 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,507 patients were under treatment, of them 19,322 were in home isolation, 10 at isolation centers and 175 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 164 patients was stated to be critical, including 15 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 444 new cases, 240 have been detected from Karachi, including 96 from South Karachi, 72 Hyderabad, 67 Malir, 39 Korangi, 29 East Karachi, 20 Sanghar, Badin, Shikarpur and Ghotki 11 each, Sukkur 8, Kashmore 7, Jacobabad and Central Karachi 5 each, West Karachi 4, Tharparkar and Larkano one each new covid cases reported.

In the last 24 hours, 211,273 covid vaccines have been given, while 47,610,428 or 87.38 percent vaccines have been vaccinated till February 26.