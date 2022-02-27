UrduPoint.com

444 New Cases Of Covid-19 Reported

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2022 | 09:00 PM

444 new cases of Covid-19 reported

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Fortunately no death from coronavirus reported on Sunday, whereas, 444 new cases emerged when 9,032 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House.

Mr Shah said that fortunately no death was reported and COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 8,067 that constituted 1.4 percent death rate.

Mr. Shah said that 9,032 samples were tested, which detected 444 cases that constituted 4.9 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 7,930,308 tests have been conducted against which 564,592 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.1 percent or 537,018 patients have recovered, including 443 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,507 patients were under treatment, of them 19,322 were in home isolation, 10 at isolation centers and 175 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 164 patients was stated to be critical, including 15 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 444 new cases, 240 have been detected from Karachi, including 96 from South Karachi, 72 Hyderabad, 67 Malir, 39 Korangi, 29 East Karachi, 20 Sanghar, Badin, Shikarpur and Ghotki 11 each, Sukkur 8, Kashmore 7, Jacobabad and Central Karachi 5 each, West Karachi 4, Tharparkar and Larkano one each new covid cases reported.

In the last 24 hours, 211,273 covid vaccines have been given, while 47,610,428 or 87.38 percent vaccines have been vaccinated till February 26.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Hyderabad Sukkur Jacobabad Shikarpur Badin Sanghar Ghotki Kashmore Tharparkar Korangi Malir February Sunday Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

8 hours ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

9 hours ago
 Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

12 hours ago
 Character building as important as education: Farr ..

Character building as important as education: Farrukh Habib

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>