UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

445 People Test Coronavirus Positive In Past 24 Hours, 6 Perish: NCOC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 11:40 AM

445 people test coronavirus positive in past 24 hours, 6 perish: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 445 people tested COVID-19 positive and six corona patients died during the past 24 hours across the country.

No coronavirus affected patient was on ventilators in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday issued the latest statistics of COVID-19 deaths, positive cases and recovered patients across the country.

As many as six people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours in hospitals.

Almost 114 ventilators were occupied across Pakistan out of 1920 ventilators allocated for COVID-19.

During the last 24 hours, 445 people were tested COVID-19 positive where the total active coronavirus cases in Pakistan were 8,803 on August 26.

However, 23,441 tests were conducted on August 26 across the country including 6,389 in Sindh, 9,838 in Punjab, 3,167 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3065 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 454 in Balochistan, 350 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 178 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 279,561 people had recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out a total of 294,638 cases detected so far including 2272 in AJK, 12721 in Balochistan, 2773 in GB, 15562 in ICT, 35893 in KP, 96540 in Punjab and 128877 in Sindh.

Since the contagion clutched masses across the country around 6274 deaths were recorded. In Sindh 2388 have died where 4 lost their lives in hospital on August 26.

In Punjab 2193 had died, in KP 1248 people died. However, in ICT 175 deaths were recorded, in Balochistan 141, in GB 65 individuals had died whereas the lowest deaths occurred in AJK which were 61.

After tireless strides since the first coronavirus case was reported in the country a total of 2,535,778 tests were conducted so far. Around 735 hospitals were equipped with COVID-19 treatment facilities with 1,076 patients admitted across the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Died Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific strengthens contact information datab ..

2 minutes ago

HEC and Huawei to Quadruple ICT Training Program

7 minutes ago

PM directs establishment of food, drug testing lab ..

8 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE schools must provide a COVID-free ..

57 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 27 August 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.