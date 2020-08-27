445 people test coronavirus positive in past 24 hours, 6 perish: NCOC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 445 people tested COVID-19 positive and six corona patients died during the past 24 hours across the country.

No coronavirus affected patient was on ventilators in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday issued the latest statistics of COVID-19 deaths, positive cases and recovered patients across the country.

As many as six people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours in hospitals.

Almost 114 ventilators were occupied across Pakistan out of 1920 ventilators allocated for COVID-19.

During the last 24 hours, 445 people were tested COVID-19 positive where the total active coronavirus cases in Pakistan were 8,803 on August 26.

However, 23,441 tests were conducted on August 26 across the country including 6,389 in Sindh, 9,838 in Punjab, 3,167 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3065 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 454 in Balochistan, 350 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 178 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 279,561 people had recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out a total of 294,638 cases detected so far including 2272 in AJK, 12721 in Balochistan, 2773 in GB, 15562 in ICT, 35893 in KP, 96540 in Punjab and 128877 in Sindh.

Since the contagion clutched masses across the country around 6274 deaths were recorded. In Sindh 2388 have died where 4 lost their lives in hospital on August 26.

In Punjab 2193 had died, in KP 1248 people died. However, in ICT 175 deaths were recorded, in Balochistan 141, in GB 65 individuals had died whereas the lowest deaths occurred in AJK which were 61.

After tireless strides since the first coronavirus case was reported in the country a total of 2,535,778 tests were conducted so far. Around 735 hospitals were equipped with COVID-19 treatment facilities with 1,076 patients admitted across the country.