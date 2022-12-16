UrduPoint.com

44,522 Dengue Activities Carried Out In Narowal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2022 | 05:20 PM

44,522 dengue activities carried out in Narowal

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :A district emergency response committee (DERC) meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shahrukh Niazi on Friday, was informed that during the ongoing week, 44,522 dengue activities were carried out by 414 indoor teams of the Health Department and 9,013 by 74 outdoor teams, and 1,373 hotspots were also checked.

Addressing the meeting participants, the deputy commissioner directed the officers of all relevant departments to fulfill their responsibilities in dengue surveillance. He said that dengue surveillance should be uploaded to the official website on daily basis and no negligence would be tolerated.

He directed the assistant commissioners to monitor the teams in their respective tehsils closely.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Muhammad Khalid, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mehr Ghulam Abbas, Assistant Commissioner (ACs) Zohaib Ahmed Anjam, Shiza Rehman, Dr. Arshad Wattoo, ACHRM Muhammad Jameel besides officials of Health, Agriculture, Livestock, Environment, Population, education, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Forest, Zakat Committee, Municipal Committees and others.

