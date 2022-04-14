UrduPoint.com

4,455 Vehicles With Tinted Glasses Fined During Ongoing Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) constituted special squads to curb use of tinted glasses and fined 4,455 vehicles during ongoing year having black papers on vehicles.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis, ITP has accelerated efforts to take action against those vehicles having tinted glasses.

Special enforcement squads have been constituted for the purpose which has been also directed to remove tinted glasses from vehicles.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal has also urged the citizens to follow. He also appealed to avoid using tinted glasses and follow traffic rules to ensure safe road environment in the city.

He has directed to take strict action against the tinted glass vehicles as per law with a purpose to eliminate the VIP culture.

The SSP ordered to check every violation and issue violation ticket to every violator.

The elimination of VIP culture and equal application of law are our main objectives which would be achieved at every cost, he maintained.

He also directed his staff to continue education campaign and inculcate traffic sense among the road users along with the enforcement of law.

He also stressed the need to bridge the gap between police and public through polite attitude and by demonstrating sense of responsibility.

The SSP (Traffic) said that this campaign will remain continue in the coming days to curb this violation effectively.

The SSP said that Zonal In-Charge would be solely responsible if any vehicle with tinted glasses wasobserved on roads. He directed officials of police squads to accelerate action against tinted glassvehicles and said that he would himself review the performance on regular basis in this regard.

