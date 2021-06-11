446 coronavirus patients recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

:As many as 446 coronavirus patients had been recovered on Friday, a report of the the Health department said

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 446 coronavirus patients had been recovered on Friday, a report of the the Health department said.

According to the data shared by the health department, 300,121 patients had been recovered so far in public sector hospitals under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said 7,499 beds were reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, out of which 6,410 beds unoccupied.

As 1,555 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1,289 beds were vacant so far.

The Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3,329 beds in isolation wards of government hospitals in the province, out of which, 3,003 beds were vacant. However, 414 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 366 beds unoccupied.

The specialized healthcare had arranged 784 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 190 ventilators were under use while 594 unoccupied.

Around 278 ventilators were reserved for the city's hospitals and 74 occupied while 204 ventilatorswere vacant.