446 Players, Officials To Participate In Intercollegiate Sports Competitions
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti sent off a delegation of 446 male and female players and coaches from the division to participate in the inter-collegiate sports competitions under the auspices of the Higher education Department.
The delegation consists of 224 boys, 166 girls and 65 officials who would represent Sargodha in 28 different competitions. The boys' teams would showcase their skills in 17 and the girls' teams in 11 games.
These competitions would continue in Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan till March 9.
Director Colleges Sarfraz Gujjar, Deputy Director Abu Al Hassan Naqvi and Principal Dr. Azhar Abbas were also present along with the teachers.
The commissioner expressed good wishes for the players and hoped that they would use their full potential and become a source of pride for their parents, teachers and the people of Sargodha.
He said that a wave of happiness and hope should be seen on the return of all players.
The commissioner directed the director colleges to hold a grand ceremony in honour of all the winning and losing players on their return.
Later, Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti also planted saplings at college's lawn along with the students.
He urged the students to not only plant saplings themselves but also encourage others to do this noble work.
