4,460 Screened For COVID-19 In Rawalpindi District

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 08:43 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 4,460 people have so far been screened in the Rawalpindi district for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure.

According to the daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) Punjab, four more COVID-19 suspects were brought to different hospitals of the district on Tuesday, raising the number of suspects to 323.

The DPR said 612 suspected virus people had been quarantined as a precautionary measure including 568 were quarantined at homes,12 confirmed cases in isolation while 32 were quarantined at various facilities of the district.

"Presently 113 people having positive results were under treatment at different facilities, 17 were discharged after recovery while six were died in Rawalpindi," he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar during his visit to field hospitals at sports complex and Red Crescent Hospital this day asked the residents to cooperate with the government and follow the health advisories properly to avoid any catastrophe.

More Stories From Pakistan

