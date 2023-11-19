4,465 FIRs, Rs 12,821,804 fine imposed for violating dengue SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) As many as 4,465 FIRs had been registered on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the Rawalpindi district, said District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Sunday. Giving details of the penalty actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had sealed 643 premises, issued tickets to 1,395 and a fine of Rs 12,821,804 was imposed on violations of dengue SOPs in 2023.

Dr Sajjad informed that around 2,611 confirmed cases had been reported in the district this year, while the number was 2,332 in 2021, and 4,700 in 2022 during the period.

The health officer further stated that presently 52 patients were admitted to the district's hospitals, including 42 to the Holy Family Hospital, six to Wah General Hospital, three to Kalar Syeda and one to the Taxila Hospital.

Dr Sajjad informed that 2,580 patients were discharged after treatment while presently three patients were in critical condition.

During the last 24 hours, six patients were reported in the district including two of each from Municipal Corporation and Potohar Urban area and one each from Kallar Syeda and Rawalpindi Cantonment area.

He added that dengue fever cases had registered a sharp decrease in the city during the last month with changing weather conditions as five to 15 patients had been reported to the district health facilities daily while earlier the number of daily patients was between 40 to 60.

The health officer expressed hope that dengue cases would decrease further in the coming days, however, he urged the residents to be careful during the wee hours and in the evening as it was the suitable time for mosquito bites.