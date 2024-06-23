447 Sikh pilgrims reach Gurdwara Panja Sahib

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) As many as 447 Indian Sikh pilgrims have arrived at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassanabdal to participate in rituals in connection with the 185th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Upon arrival, the pilgrims were welcomed by officials of the Evacuee Trust Property board and the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

The Sikh yatrees expressed satisfaction over arrangements made by the government of Punjab. Group leader Sardar Khushwant Singh thanked the Pakistani especially Punjab government for allowing a large number of pilgrims to visit their religious places in Pakistan.