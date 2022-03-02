44,714 Corona patients recovered in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 44,714 COVID-19 patients had been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 41,248 were Rawalpindi" s residents and 3,466 from other districts.

According to data shared by the district health authority here Wednesday, one person had lost his battle of life while 14 more cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

Among the new cases, six were reported from Rawal town, three from Rawalpindi Cantt, two from Potohar town, while one of each patient had arrived from Taxila Attock and KPK.

The report said that 18 confirmed patients were admitted to five city hospitals, including 12 in the Institute of Urology, two in the Fauji foundation hospital and Benazir Bhutto Hospital and one each in the Bilal and Holy Family Hospital.

"Two patients are on ventilators in critical condition, two stable and 14 on oxygen support," the report added.

In addition, it updated that 46,268 patients had been tested positive so far since the pandemic, 42,796 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3,472 from the outside district.

One hundred ninety-six were quarantined, including 178 homes and 18 in the isolation centres.

The report further updated that 5,583,176 people, including 44,641 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus so far.

During the last 24 hours, 1,339 samples were collected, out of which 1,325 were declared negative, while the district" s positivity rate was recorded at 1.04 per cent.