ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) On the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police is actively running the special "Nasha Ab Nahe" movement to rid the Federal capital of drugs and protect the youth from the menace of drug addiction.

Addressing a press conference at Rescue-15 field office in this regard, SSP Investigation Hassan Jahanghir Wattoo on Sunday said that the Islamabad Police teams conducted extensive crackdowns across different areas of the city and arrested 448 drug peddlers including 85 former jailbirds during the movement.

He further said that the police teams also recovered 23 kilograms of ice, 146 kilograms of heroin, 60 kilograms of hashish, and 2338 liters of liquor from their possession. The arrested accused were involved in drug trafficking in various parts of the city, while 438 cases have been registered against them in different police stations, he told.

To ensure public awareness and a robust crackdown against drug dealers, he said the Islamabad Police has also continued its awareness campaign through various social media channels.

The SSP Investigations said that the Islamabad Police was conducting targeted operations on a daily basis to eliminate the scourge of drugs from the city. He further emphasized that "Nasha Ab Nahi" was not just a campaign but a movement aimed at eradicating drugs from society and rooting out drug dealers.

He assured that no element would be allowed to endanger the lives of the youth. The Islamabad Police is committed to bringing those involved in the heinous business of drug trafficking to justice, he expressed.

He urged the citizens to play their part in this mission by reporting any such activities in their areas to their respective police stations, the emergency helpline "Pukar-15”, or via "ICT-15" app, so that together we can cleanse our society of this abominable trade and secure the future of our youth.