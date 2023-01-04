449 accused of 130 gangs arrested in 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :CIA Police claimed to have arrested 130 gangs and arrested their 449 members besides recovering items during the last year.

SP CIA Shamsul Haq Durrani on Wednesday said officials arrested 11,194 accused and presented challans of 8008 cases, including kidnapping for ransom , blind murder and robbery.

Police arrested 514 proclaimed offenders and 511 court absconders.

During an operation against illegal weapons, police arrested 208 accused and recovered 228 pistols,rifles and hundreds of rounds from their possession.

More than 147-kg of drugs were also recovered and the accused were sent to jail, he added.