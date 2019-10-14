UrduPoint.com
449 Drug-peddlers Held From Near Education Institutions In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 07:23 PM

Lahore police, in its ongoing crackdown on drug-peddlers, have arrested 449 accused from near educational institutions of the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Lahore police, in its ongoing crackdown on drug-peddlers, have arrested 449 accused from near educational institutions of the city.

As per details, City Division Police arrested 103 drug-peddlers, Cantt Division 95, Civil Lines 37, Sadar Division 110, Iqbal Town Division 44 whereas Model Town Division Police arrested 60 accused during their crackdown.

Police also recovered more than198kg charas, 62.5grm Ice, 572grm heroin, 580grm opium, 1240 intoxicating capsules, more than 9kg Bhang and 3,056 liters of liquor from the accused.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan directed all divisional SPs of Lahore Police to speed up the crackdown on narcotics sellers outside educational institutions.

