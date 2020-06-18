UrduPoint.com
449 Industrial Units Lack Safety Measures Against Fire

Thu 18th June 2020

449 industrial units lack safety measures against fire

Civil Defense Department has so far submitted challan of 449 industrial units in the court concerned during current year over lack of proper safety measures against fire

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Civil Defense Department has so far submitted challan of 449 industrial units in the court concerned during current year over lack of proper safety measures against fire.

The department imposed fine of Rs 1 million on these units, said Rana Muhammad Abbas, Civil Defense Officer during a meeting here Wednesday.

The meeting also discussed anti-coronavirus measures taken up in Faisalabad region, besides other departmental issues. Assistant Director Ch Asgar Ali directed the Civil defense officers to aim for improvement in their performance and ensure adequate fire safety measures in all industrial units.

