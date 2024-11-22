Open Menu

449 New Police SI Vacancies Approved

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM

The Punjab Home Department approved 449 new posts for sub-inspectors (SIs) on Friday and issued orders

According to the details, approval was granted for creation of SI posts in place of 449 traffic wardens. These new posts will be filled based on departmental promotions according to merit. The newly approved posts are for the districts in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, and Bahawalpur regions.

Punjab Police spokesperson said that 125 vacancies for Sub-Inspectors have been approved for Rawalpindi region, 129 for Faisalabad region, 125 for Bahawalpur region, and 70 for Multan region.

The district-wise breakdown of the approved Sub-Inspector vacancies includes 70 for Rawalpindi, 20 for Attock, 18 for Jhelum, 17 for Chakwal, 75 for Faisalabad, 30 for Jhang, 13 for Toba Tek Singh, 11 for Chiniot, 37 for Multan, 13 for Vehari, 12 for Khanewal, 8 for Lodhran, 48 for Bahawalpur, 31 for Bahawalnagar, and 46 for Rahim Yar Khan.

IG Punjab said that the budget expenses for these vacancies will be covered by the Punjab Police from its current funds. He further emphasized that the hundreds of promotions at the Sub-Inspector level will boost the morale of the entire police force.

