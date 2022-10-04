44,968 challan tickets issued to violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) issued over 44,968 challan tickets and imposed fine of more than Rs 2,02,29,800 to traffic laws' violators during the last month.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad dispelled the impression that traffic wardens have been given target of issuing challan tickets. He made it clear that challan tickets are being issued only to the violators.

CTO said that operation against one wheeling would continue and strict action will be taken against the law abettors.

Wrong parking was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic, he said, adding that traffic wardens and field officers had been directed to take strict action against irresponsible road users.

Enhanced numbers of traffic wardens had been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters would also be available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong manner, he added.

The CTO said all-out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, and urged citizens to cooperate with traffic police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated through smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

CTP education wing creating awareness among road users in a comprehensive way while the radio station of Rawalpindi Police FM88.6 has also been activated, he added.