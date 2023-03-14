4,498 MW capacity added to CPPA-G system in FY 2021-22

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ):As many as 4,498 megawatts (MW) of electricity was added to the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) system during the financial year 2021-22.

The said capacity was added to the system through the commissioning of 1,263 MW Trimmu RLNG Power Project, 1,145 MW KANUPP-III Nuclear Power Project, 720 MW Karot Hydropower Project, 660 MW Coal-Based Lucky Electric Power Project, 100 MW Zhenfa Solar Power Project and 12 wind projects with an accumulated capacity of 600 MW, official sources told APP here on Tuesday.

The total electric power generation in CPPA-G and KE systems remained at 143,108.69 GWh and 10,765.51 GWh during the said period, they said.

Out of the total electricity generation in the country including KE System remained 153,874.

20 GWh. This generation translated into 43% utilization factor of dependable capacity meaning thereby 57% of the 'Take or Pay' based power generation capacity remained unutilized.

Similarly, the installed electric power generation capacity of Pakistan till June 30, 2022, remained at 43,775 MW which included 40,813 MW in the CPPA-G system and 2,962 MW in KE systems. Moreover, the dependable capacity in the country remained at 40,532 MW which included 37,858 MW in CPPA-G and 2,674 MW in KE systems, respectively.

Moreover, licenses of 150 MW GENCO-IV, 97 MW Reshma Power, 84 MW Gulf Powergen, 117 MW Southern Electric, 120 MW Japan Power, 31 MW Altern Energy and 137 MW KANUPP have expired during the said period.

