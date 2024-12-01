4498 Shopkeepers Fined In November
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2024 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) As many as 4498 shopkeepers were penalized by price control magistrates
with a total fine of Rs 5.697 million for profiteering and other violations in the
district during the last month.
In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Wasim on Sunday
released the performance report of price control magistrates for the month of
November 2024.
According to report, 1914 cases were registered and119 people were arrested.
During the anti-hoarding campaign last month, 321 people were found involved
in hoarding and they were fined heavily, whereas five cases were registered
and 58 warehouses/stores were sealed.
During anti-hoarding operation many bags of sugar and rice, 2200 KG ghee,
118 bags of wheat, 604 bags of flour, 3543 litters of cooking oil and 396 kg
of pulses were recovered from hoarders.
Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Wasim while ordering to intensify
the ongoing campaign against profiteers and hoarders, said that those who
aggravate the problems of common man for few rupees, do not deserve any
relaxation.
Muhammad Wasim said the prevention of inflation and hoarding was not only
a responsibility but also a public service. Relevant officers should leave their
offices and go to the field, he added.
The DC also directed that sale of sugar, flour and other essential commodities
at fixed rates be ensured at all costs. Supply chain of essential items should
also be monitored continuously and there should be no shortage of anything
in markets, he added.
