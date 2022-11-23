UrduPoint.com

4.4m Wheat Bags Stock Available In Multan Division, Says Asif Raza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2022 | 10:10 AM

4.4m wheat bags stock available in Multan division, says Asif Raza

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :There was no shortage of flour across the Multan division as 4.4 million bags of wheat stock was available which is sufficient, said a food department official.

Deputy Director Food Asif Raza while talking to APP here on Wednesday said that the ample stock of wheat was available as the department had procured 704796 metric tons of wheat across the division last year.

He said that the flour was being sold at government rates through 1700 shops and sales points across the division.

The government rate for 10 kilograms flour bag was Rs 648 while a 20-kg bag was available for Rs 1296.

He informed that about 70,000 bags of 10 kg and 10,000 bags of 20 kg were sold daily across the division.

Deputy Director said that strict monitoring of flour points was being ensured to make the provision of cheaper flour to deserving people transparently. The department also took stern action over complaints about mall practices.

Mr. Asif maintained that 111 flour mills and 860 bodies were registered with the department for wheat quota as 1348 metric tons of wheat was provided to them on daily basis.

To a question about steps to prevent wheat smuggling, the official said that 34 check posts have been established at entrance and exit points to control the wheat smuggling.

He said that they had seized about 4550 bags during major raids at Head Muhammad Wala Multan, Jalalpur interchange, and Lodhran during the last month.

Likewise, show cause notices were served to 85 flour mills, the wheat quota of 12 mills, and licenses of four flour mills were suspended while a Rs 1.5 million fine was imposed over the misappropriation of government flour during above said period.

Saving of 28000 wheat bags of 100 kilograms was also made during this period, Deputy Director concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Shortage Fine Lodhran Government Wheat Million Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2022

47 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd November 2022

52 minutes ago
 Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit ..

Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit to Turkiye

9 hours ago
 Imran's party not providing any social services to ..

Imran's party not providing any social services to public: Kaira

9 hours ago
 Army chief's appointment is constitutional right ..

Army chief's appointment is constitutional right of PM: Rana Sanaullah

9 hours ago
 Both Major Political Parties Have Failed Americans ..

Both Major Political Parties Have Failed Americans, Only Care About Power - Acti ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.