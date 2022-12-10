44�power�pilferers�nabbed in a day in South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Multan Electric�Power�Company (MEPCO)�caught 44 power�pilferers�during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams, accompanying task forces, raided different places�in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan,�Muzaffargarh,�Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and�DG�Khan and detected theft of 43,500 electricity�units.

������A sum of over Rs 1 million fine was imposed on power pilferers for tampering body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters,�slowing down meters, meter dead stop, and meter screen wash.