44�power�pilferers�nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2022 | 08:51 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 44 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams, accompanying task forces, raided different places�in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan,�Muzaffargarh,�Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and�DG�Khan and detected theft of 43,500 electricity�units.

������A sum of over Rs 1 million fine was imposed on power pilferers for tampering body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters,�slowing down meters, meter dead stop, and meter screen wash.

