44th anniversary of Iran revolution marked in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Leaders of political parties, scholars, intellectuals and writers have said that Imam Khomeini and his companions did not back down from their goal and despite of enduring the hardships of imprisonment, they established an Islamic revolution in Iran.

They said this during the academic conference titled "Islamic Revolution, Hayat Tayyaba and Great Islamic Civilization" held here on Saturday on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran's Consul General Hassan Darvishwand in Quetta, Jamiat Ulema islam and Majlis Khatman Nabubat Qari Anwar Haqqani, leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami Balochistan Dr. Ataur Rehman, Abdul Matin Akhunzada. Jameel Ahmed Kurd, President of Anjuman Dabistan Bolan, Professor Sadaf Chingizi, Imam Juma Hujatul Islam Allama Syed Hassan Preacher, University of Balochistan Professor Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafiqi, Director General of Khana Farhang Quetta Syed Hussain Taqizada Waqfi, Chairman Patriotic Youth Movement Meraj Kakar, Ghulam Jilani addressed the gathering.

Addressing the ceremony, the speakers said that Pakistan and Iran were neighboring and friendly countries that were bound by the ties of religion, culture and brotherhood. Iran's Islamic revolution has progressed in all fields despite the western sanctions, the speakers said.

"The division between Shia and Sunni was created by the enemy," they said, adding that the Shah of Iran put more than 10 thousand scholars in prisons, but they faced failure and the movement of Imam Khomeini was accepted by the Iranian people and achieved the destination.

Even today, despite all the conspiracies, obstacles and restrictions, the 44th anniversary of the Iranian revolution is being celebrated and the journey of development and prosperity continued in Iran is a role model for other Muslim countries, they expressed.