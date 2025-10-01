44th National Kabaddi Championship kicks off

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The 44th National Kabaddi Championship commenced at Punjab Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Punjab Minister for Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar formally inaugurating the event and administering the oath to players.

Twelve teams from across the country, including Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, WAPDA, HEC, Police, Railways, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad, are competing in the five-day championship scheduled from October 1 to 5. National Kabaddi Team Captain Shafiq Chishti took the oath on behalf of the players, pledging commitment, sportsmanship, and dedication.

Talking at the ceremony, Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar said Kabaddi was not only a sport but also a vital part of Pakistan’s culture and traditions.

He noted that the championship was like a festival for Kabaddi enthusiasts, offering young players a strong platform to demonstrate their talent. “No matter which province wins, the real victory will be of Kabaddi,” he remarked.

He said the Punjab government was taking concrete measures to promote indigenous sports, provide maximum opportunities for youth, and project a positive image of Pakistan globally. Kabaddi, he added, fosters courage, determination, and teamwork among players.

The ceremony was attended by Secretary Sports Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial, Director General Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry, renowned Kabaddi players, and a large number of spectators.