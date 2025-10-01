44th National Kabaddi Championship Kicks Off
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The 44th National Kabaddi Championship commenced at Punjab Stadium, here on Wednesday.
Punjab Minister for Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar formally inaugurating the event and administering the oath to players.
Twelve teams from across the country, including Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, WAPDA, HEC, Police, Railways, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad, are competing in the five-day championship scheduled from October 1 to 5. National Kabaddi Team Captain Shafiq Chishti took the oath on behalf of the players, pledging commitment, sportsmanship, and dedication.
Talking at the ceremony, Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar said Kabaddi was not only a sport but also a vital part of Pakistan’s culture and traditions.
He noted that the championship was like a festival for Kabaddi enthusiasts, offering young players a strong platform to demonstrate their talent. “No matter which province wins, the real victory will be of Kabaddi,” he remarked.
He said the Punjab government was taking concrete measures to promote indigenous sports, provide maximum opportunities for youth, and project a positive image of Pakistan globally. Kabaddi, he added, fosters courage, determination, and teamwork among players.
The ceremony was attended by Secretary Sports Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial, Director General Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry, renowned Kabaddi players, and a large number of spectators.
Recent Stories
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance elderly care capacities
Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protection explore enhanced cooperation
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 2025' badminton championship
TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..
Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..
PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DINAR Cancer Hospital launches month-long awareness campaign for cancer4 minutes ago
-
PERA force activated in Faisalabad4 minutes ago
-
44th National Kabaddi Championship kicks off4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews flood relief efforts in Kot Momin4 minutes ago
-
Punjab, Uzbekistan pledge closer trade ties, boost investment cooperation4 minutes ago
-
Uzbek parliamentary delegation visits Lahore Fort5 minutes ago
-
Five drug dealers jailed5 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) held at RWU14 minutes ago
-
Four nabbed in murder case15 minutes ago
-
DC reviews municipal services, anti-dengue measures24 minutes ago
-
Punjab PERA force holds formal parade in Sargodha24 minutes ago
-
ATC adjourns PTI former chairman's bail pleas until October 0824 minutes ago