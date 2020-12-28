45 apprehended on erecting encroachment in Qissa Khwani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The traffic police Monday apprehended 45 persons over encroachment erection in Qissa Khwani and Khyber Bazaar aiming to ensure smooth traffic flow on roads.

On the directives of Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan, the Chief Traffic Officer Abbass Majeed Marwat supervised the crackdown against the encroachment mafia.

On the occasion, Abbass Majeed warned strict action against the encroachers saying that the encroachment was hampering the free flow of traffic especially the ambulances.

Qissa Khwani and Khyber Bazaar were most important areas of the city and maintenance of smooth traffic flow on these roads was among top priorities of traffic police, he added.

He urged people to follow the basic principles of traffic laws including lane discipline, use of helmets and fastening of seat belts could reduce the danger of road mishaps during travel.